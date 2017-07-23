Draymond Green gets into it with McGregor on Instagram after fighter trolls Mayweather

After an exchange through social media, some wonder if Draymond Green's trash talk can go toe-to-toe against Conor McGregor's verbal jabs. (1:50)

Draymond Green shook up social media by posting a photo of Conor McGregor rocking a No. 23 Golden State Warriors jersey early Sunday morning. Green, who currently wears No. 23 for the Warriors, captioned the photo with: "We rocking with Floyd bro not you... take that off bruh."

But McGregor isn't one to back down. The current UFC lightweight champ responded with: "That's C.J. Watson mate." You know, C.J. Watson, the veteran point guard who had a brief stint with Golden State from 2007-10.

This isn't the first time McGregor mentioned Watson to troll Floyd Mayweather. Watson was alleged to have been texting Mayweather's ex-girlfriend in 2010, a detail that emerged in some reports during Mayweather's domestic violence case in 2013.

Here's a tweet from McGregor from earlier this year:

With the trash talk and trolling taken up another notch by two experts of that trade, Green and McGregor, we have to ask: Who's the bigger trash-talker? Draymond is known to get under his opponent's skin on the court, and you've seen Conor at work during the press conference tour leading up to his fight against Mayweather.

