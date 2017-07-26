DriveByDunkChallenge: Five Kentucky players annihilate hoop

It looks like the other boys in blue are responding to their Duke counterparts in the #DriveByDunkChallenge with some dunking of their own and in bigger numbers.

Kentucky players P.J. Washington, Jonny David, Kevin Knox, Jarred Vanderbilt and Nick Richards annihilated this hoop with one-handed, windmill throwdowns and monster dunks only to rush back to the car like giggling school boys.

Yeah, the hoop may not be up to standard height, but still -- those were some filthy dunks.

-- Courtney Schellin