Jordan Spieth's return home to Dallas was met with an early morning champagne party and Instagram photo shoot at the airport. Jordan's mom, Christine, posted a handful of photos of friends and family, and of course the Claret Jug, celebrating the win.

Welcome Home..Champion Golfer of the Year! #5amcelebration #slideformorepics #theopen #proudfamily #michaeltooktheflag A post shared by Christine Spieth (@mcspieth) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

Worth the 4:30am wakeup call to hold the Claret Jug! #theopen #championgolferoftheyear A post shared by Christine Spieth (@mcspieth) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

Champagne shower! Biggest fan! Claret Jug in good hands! #earlymorningwelcome #faithfamily #blessed A post shared by Christine Spieth (@mcspieth) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

It looks like the Claret Jug is in good hands for this year. Hopefully, the Spieth family will have more to celebrate if Jordan can win the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow on Aug. 10-13.

--Paul Saldana