Houston Astros mascot Orbit further escalated his prank war with Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer on Tuesday night.

One day after Archer presented Orbit with a "declaration of unfriendliness," the mascot decided to gift Archer with a "peace offering" of a chocolate bar and "electrolyte formula" prior to the right-hander's start against the Astros.

Orbit left Archer a little pregame snack. pic.twitter.com/dh9Qnri6MR — Houston Astros (@astros) August 1, 2017

Orbit wasn't too concerned, as he and Archer have a history of tomfoolery.

Rays nutritionist Ryan Harmon confiscated the items.

Sometimes you have to intervene when a team mascot tries to sabotage your starting pitcher 😳@OrbitAstros @astros @ChrisArcher22 pic.twitter.com/AGdPQ4l7HL — Ryan Harmon (@RyLeighSportsRD) August 2, 2017

Nice try @OrbitAstros! Our team nutritionist had to confiscate this. https://t.co/Fri1LsYfcx — Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) August 2, 2017

Archer didn't appeared phased by Orbit's high jinks, earning the win in Tampa Bay's 6-4 victory over Houston.

-- Alex Tekip