          Orbit tries to sabotage Chris Archer's start

          1:22 PM ET
          • SN Staff

          Houston Astros mascot Orbit further escalated his prank war with Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer on Tuesday night.

          One day after Archer presented Orbit with a "declaration of unfriendliness," the mascot decided to gift Archer with a "peace offering" of a chocolate bar and "electrolyte formula" prior to the right-hander's start against the Astros.

          Orbit wasn't too concerned, as he and Archer have a history of tomfoolery.

          Rays nutritionist Ryan Harmon confiscated the items.

          Archer didn't appeared phased by Orbit's high jinks, earning the win in Tampa Bay's 6-4 victory over Houston.

          -- Alex Tekip

