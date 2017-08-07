While you won't be able to watch New York Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard throw any pitches for a little longer as he works his way back from injury, if you tuned in to "Game of Thrones" last night, you did get to see him throw something else: a spear.

The star pitcher made a very brief cameo on the hit show as a soldier tossing a spear in the midst of battle.

Here's a GIF - no repayment of debt necessary pic.twitter.com/QKjJ5yhq0M — Chris Olivieri (@ChrisDAPS) August 7, 2017

To avoid major spoilers, let's just say he threw a strike. Syndergaard's form on the throw looks pretty good, although not quite as smooth as when he's on the diamond. For all of his trouble in battle, the real question is whether House Lannister can top the pitcher's paltry minimum salary this season.

Syndergaard is expected to return later this season from a lat injury that has had him on the shelf since April.

-- Sam Henken