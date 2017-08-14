        <
          Louis Oosthuizen pokes fun at completing his "runner-up slam"

          11:37 PM ET
          • SN Staff

          Golfer Louis Oosthuizen closed the weekend's PGA Championship in a three-way tie for second place alongside Francesco Molinari and Patrick Reed, a result not unfamiliar to the South African native.

          By finishing two strokes behind winner Justin Thomas, Oosthuizen earned the distinction of being runner-up at a fourth different major. However, the 2010 British Open champion was in good spirits after the tournament and decided to commemorate the result by lip-syncing Andra Day's "Rise Up" while aboard his private jet.

          It didn't take long for several of Oosthuizen's peers to chime in on his performance.

          Oosthuizen finished second to Bubba Watson at the 2012 Masters, tied for second behind Jordan Speith at the 2015 U.S. Open and was runner-up alongside Marc Leishman following a three-way playoff that Zach Johnson won at the 2015 British Open.

          Although winning the PGA Championship would have been sweeter for Oosthuizen, the $784,000 payout for the No. 2 player at Quail Hollow certainly helped his bankroll "Rise Up" as well.

          -- Nick Ostiller

