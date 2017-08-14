Golfer Louis Oosthuizen closed the weekend's PGA Championship in a three-way tie for second place alongside Francesco Molinari and Patrick Reed, a result not unfamiliar to the South African native.
By finishing two strokes behind winner Justin Thomas, Oosthuizen earned the distinction of being runner-up at a fourth different major. However, the 2010 British Open champion was in good spirits after the tournament and decided to commemorate the result by lip-syncing Andra Day's "Rise Up" while aboard his private jet.
Just finished my career grand slam second's .. "I'll rise up" pic.twitter.com/083aRityWn
— Louis Oosthuizen (@Louis57TM) August 14, 2017
It didn't take long for several of Oosthuizen's peers to chime in on his performance.
Too good!
— Kevin Kisner (@K_Kisner) August 14, 2017
No topping that tonight, that was world class
— Kevin Kisner (@K_Kisner) August 14, 2017
Those vocals bud...wow
— Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) August 14, 2017
Can you imagine @jacknicklaus doing this?
— Phil Casey (@pcaseysafc) August 14, 2017
Oosthuizen finished second to Bubba Watson at the 2012 Masters, tied for second behind Jordan Speith at the 2015 U.S. Open and was runner-up alongside Marc Leishman following a three-way playoff that Zach Johnson won at the 2015 British Open.
Although winning the PGA Championship would have been sweeter for Oosthuizen, the $784,000 payout for the No. 2 player at Quail Hollow certainly helped his bankroll "Rise Up" as well.
-- Nick Ostiller