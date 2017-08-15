Calm down, everyone. It was all a joke.

No, Derek Carr will not be donning all-denim and posing on the hood of a car to debut his new hit single in a music video.

The Oakland Raiders' starting quarterback had some people worried when he tweeted out a teaser of a music video on Tuesday -- showing him in jeans and a denim jacket next to a car, with music playing in the background -- and a link to derekcarrmusic.com:

Carr also sent the video out on Facebook, noting, "If I am going to do a touchdown dance, I should have a song to dance to, right?" The website that he linked to features a huge photo of the QB showing off his denim and giving his best "Blue Steel" impression for the camera. The same photo is featured on billboards in the Bay Area:

Alas, after about two hours, Carr couldn't help but let the cat out of the bag, telling ESPN's Paul Gutierrez that the original tweet was just a stunt.

Regarding Derek Carr's music commercial video: "It's a joke," Carr said. "It's all a joke." Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff Writer

Carr later repeated the message on his Twitter account, assuring fans that he "doesn't dress like that" or "make music videos on the side."

So, was it all much ado about nothing? Well, not quite. Per Gutierrez, the video is related to a series of commercials that are airing in the Central Valley in partnership with non-profit EECU Bank.

Does that mean we won't get to hear Carr's pipes after all? Looks like we'll have to wait and see.

