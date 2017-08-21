Monday's solar eclipse was an opportunity for people all around the United States to put their differences aside and celebrate a truly rare celestial event. In MLB, this meant teams put division rivalries and playoff races on hold to mark the occasion with one of the best eclipse-related songs of all time, Bonnie Tyler's 1983 classic, "Total Eclipse of the Heart."
What started with the Cincinnati Reds tweeting out a lyric from the song with a GIF of Zack Cozart, quickly got out of hand.
🎵 And I need you now tonight!
And I need you more than ever! 🎵 pic.twitter.com/50Ocgjfuwb
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 21, 2017
🎶 And if you only hold me tight, we'll be holding on forever. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/9M8D9bX5bR
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 21, 2017
🎶 And we'll only be making it riiiiiiight
'cause we'll never be wrong together! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/SUzOgJoIH1
— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 21, 2017
🎶We can take it to the end of the line
Your love is like a shadow on me all of the time. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/QHp2F25elj
— Phillies (@Phillies) August 21, 2017
🎶 I don't know what to do and I'm always in the dark 🎶 pic.twitter.com/hI9ItCgff3
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 21, 2017
🎶 We're living in a powder keg and giving off sparks
I really need you tonight 🎶 pic.twitter.com/fIwoB2CGLq
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) August 21, 2017
🎶 Forever's gonna start tonight 🎶 pic.twitter.com/VM5cmbD6HL
— Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 21, 2017
🎶 One upon a time I was falling in love
Now I'm only falling apart 🎶 pic.twitter.com/lR1MH3YmH0
— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 21, 2017
🎵 There's nothing I can do
A total eclipse of the heart 🎵 pic.twitter.com/5Tbc7qMjHr
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 21, 2017
🎶 Once upon a time there was (a) light(saber) in my life...but now there's only love in the dark... 🎶 pic.twitter.com/SFoUFWI6Js
— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 21, 2017
🎶 Nothing I can say...
A total eclipse of the heart 🎶 pic.twitter.com/WjXz6TMsVd
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 21, 2017
🎶Turn around bright eyes 🎶 pic.twitter.com/ZGmP0wwgHv
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 21, 2017
🎵 And I need you now tonight
And I need you more than ever 🎵 pic.twitter.com/Xcr7P5KJzf
— New York Mets (@Mets) August 21, 2017
All in all, 13 teams -- spanning divisions and leagues and crossing playoff races -- teamed up for the rendition, all adding their own GIFs as they went lyric by lyric.
-- Sam Henken