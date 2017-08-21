        <
        >

          MLB teams put aside differences, team up for Twitter rendition of 'Total Eclipse of the Heart'

          4:40 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Monday's solar eclipse was an opportunity for people all around the United States to put their differences aside and celebrate a truly rare celestial event. In MLB, this meant teams put division rivalries and playoff races on hold to mark the occasion with one of the best eclipse-related songs of all time, Bonnie Tyler's 1983 classic, "Total Eclipse of the Heart."

          What started with the Cincinnati Reds tweeting out a lyric from the song with a GIF of Zack Cozart, quickly got out of hand.

          All in all, 13 teams -- spanning divisions and leagues and crossing playoff races -- teamed up for the rendition, all adding their own GIFs as they went lyric by lyric.

          -- Sam Henken

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.