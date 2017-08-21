Monday's solar eclipse was an opportunity for people all around the United States to put their differences aside and celebrate a truly rare celestial event. In MLB, this meant teams put division rivalries and playoff races on hold to mark the occasion with one of the best eclipse-related songs of all time, Bonnie Tyler's 1983 classic, "Total Eclipse of the Heart."

What started with the Cincinnati Reds tweeting out a lyric from the song with a GIF of Zack Cozart, quickly got out of hand.

All in all, 13 teams -- spanning divisions and leagues and crossing playoff races -- teamed up for the rendition, all adding their own GIFs as they went lyric by lyric.

-- Sam Henken