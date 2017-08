Monday's solar eclipse was an opportunity for people all around the United States to put their differences aside and celebrate a truly rare celestial event. In MLB, this meant teams put division rivalries and playoff races on hold to mark the occasion with one of the best eclipse-related songs of all time, Bonnie Tyler's 1983 classic, "Total Eclipse of the Heart."

What started with the Cincinnati Reds tweeting out a lyric from the song with a GIF of Zack Cozart, quickly got out of hand.

🎡 And I need you now tonight!



And I need you more than ever! 🎡 pic.twitter.com/50Ocgjfuwb β€” Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 21, 2017

🎢 And if you only hold me tight, we'll be holding on forever. 🎢 pic.twitter.com/9M8D9bX5bR β€” Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 21, 2017

🎢 And we'll only be making it riiiiiiight



'cause we'll never be wrong together! 🎢 pic.twitter.com/SUzOgJoIH1 β€” Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 21, 2017

🎢We can take it to the end of the line



Your love is like a shadow on me all of the time. 🎢 pic.twitter.com/QHp2F25elj β€” Phillies (@Phillies) August 21, 2017

🎢 I don't know what to do and I'm always in the dark 🎢 pic.twitter.com/hI9ItCgff3 β€” Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 21, 2017

🎢 We're living in a powder keg and giving off sparks



I really need you tonight 🎢 pic.twitter.com/fIwoB2CGLq β€” Minnesota Twins (@Twins) August 21, 2017

🎢 Forever's gonna start tonight 🎢 pic.twitter.com/VM5cmbD6HL β€” Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 21, 2017

🎢 One upon a time I was falling in love



Now I'm only falling apart 🎢 pic.twitter.com/lR1MH3YmH0 β€” Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 21, 2017

🎡 There's nothing I can do



A total eclipse of the heart 🎡 pic.twitter.com/5Tbc7qMjHr β€” Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 21, 2017

🎢 Once upon a time there was (a) light(saber) in my life...but now there's only love in the dark... 🎢 pic.twitter.com/SFoUFWI6Js β€” Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 21, 2017

🎢 Nothing I can say...



A total eclipse of the heart 🎢 pic.twitter.com/WjXz6TMsVd β€” Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 21, 2017

🎢Turn around bright eyes 🎢 pic.twitter.com/ZGmP0wwgHv β€” Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 21, 2017

🎡 And I need you now tonight



And I need you more than ever 🎡 pic.twitter.com/Xcr7P5KJzf β€” New York Mets (@Mets) August 21, 2017

All in all, 13 teams -- spanning divisions and leagues and crossing playoff races -- teamed up for the rendition, all adding their own GIFs as they went lyric by lyric.

-- Sam Henken