The Ball family's new reality show to air Aug. 31

The much anticipated day is almost here. It seems like there is never a shortage of news revolving around the Ball family, and starting on Thursday the world will get even more access to the Balls.

"Ball in the Family" is set to air Aug. 31 exclusively on Facebook. Watch the trailer below.

"Meet LaVar, Tina, and their three sons -- all born to go pro," reads the promotion on the show's Facebook page. "For LaVar, it's all going to plan. But in life, there are some things you just can't prepare for. Watch only on Facebook."

--Meaghan Latella