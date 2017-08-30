Penguins player has his daughter baptized in Stanley Cup

The Stanley Cup is the most coveted trophy in all of hockey. Young hockey players dream of winning it, hoisting it in the air and earning a chance to take it home with them for a day during the offseason.

What would you do if you had sole possession of the Stanley Cup for an entire day? We bet your answer isn't the same as Pittsburgh Penguins right-winger Josh Archibald.

Archibald had a unique idea of how to best use his time with the Cup.

On Wednesday, Archibald and his wife had their daughter, Brecken, baptized in the Stanley Cup during a ceremony held in Brainerd, Minnesota.

Brecken hasn't even laced up her first pair of skates yet, but she has already had a religious experience with the Stanley Cup. It would seem that the newest member of the Archibald family is destined to be a hockey fan.

