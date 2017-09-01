KD defends LaMelo Ball's new Lamborghini: 'You don't have to struggle...to be a good basketball player'

One of the latest storylines surrounding patriarch LaVar Ball and his family concerns the youngest of the three Ball brothers, LaMelo.

For LaMelo's 16th birthday, LaVar bought his son a Lamborghini.

Great detail in the @SLAMonline MB1 story: @LaVarBigBaller bought LaMelo Ball a Lamborghini for his 16th birthday. pic.twitter.com/IjaSc3kNoU — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 31, 2017

As has become customary for the Balls, the news became a divisive issue among basketball fans. One of the more high-profile names to weigh in on the story was none other than Golden State Warriors star and 2017 NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant.

Young Melo with the Lambo. Stop playin wit shorty, he really out here. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 31, 2017

KD tipped his hat to LaMelo and didn't seem bothered by the youngster's new ride. That is, until someone challenged him.

In a Twitter exchange with an NBA fan, KD defended LaMelo's right to have a Lamborghini, saying that "you don't have to struggle growing up to be a good basketball player."

aww u want a Lambo too? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 31, 2017

you don't have to struggle growing up to be a good basketball player. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 31, 2017

that's not true. Maybe He's not playing basketball to get "things" — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 31, 2017

no, it wouldn't Push YOU to be great. Speak for yourself, not him. U don't know that man lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 31, 2017

Whether or not KD is actually a fan of the Ball family, he at least seems to respect them.

Lonzo Ball, one of LaMelo's older brothers, was the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft (by the L.A. Lakers).

--Meaghan Latella