          KD defends LaMelo Ball's new Lamborghini: 'You don't have to struggle...to be a good basketball player'

          2:10 AM ET
          • SN Staff

          One of the latest storylines surrounding patriarch LaVar Ball and his family concerns the youngest of the three Ball brothers, LaMelo.

          For LaMelo's 16th birthday, LaVar bought his son a Lamborghini.

          As has become customary for the Balls, the news became a divisive issue among basketball fans. One of the more high-profile names to weigh in on the story was none other than Golden State Warriors star and 2017 NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant.

          KD tipped his hat to LaMelo and didn't seem bothered by the youngster's new ride. That is, until someone challenged him.

          In a Twitter exchange with an NBA fan, KD defended LaMelo's right to have a Lamborghini, saying that "you don't have to struggle growing up to be a good basketball player."

          Whether or not KD is actually a fan of the Ball family, he at least seems to respect them.

          Lonzo Ball, one of LaMelo's older brothers, was the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft (by the L.A. Lakers).

          --Meaghan Latella

