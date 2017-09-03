Show of strength: Tim Alexander stands up from wheelchair to walk UAB game ball out to midfield

If you're from the state of Alabama, particularly Birmingham, chances are high that you know who Tim Alexander is. For those who are unfamiliar with Alexander's story, it's one of determination, hard work and inspiration.

In 2006, Alexander was in a car wreck that initially left him paralyzed from the neck down. Through physical therapy and treatment over time, he was able to regain feeling and use of his upper body. Now, Alexander -- who was once himself a football star on the rise -- works as UAB's director of character development.

UAB returned to the gridiron on Saturday, Sept. 2, for the first time since the program was shut down in 2014. Alexander, who is a 2015 graduate of UAB, is credited as one of the people most responsible for getting the program back on its feet. On Saturday, he took part in the opening day festivities.

Alexander showed why he's such an integral part of the UAB team, inspiring the crowd and his players as he stood up from his wheelchair and walked to midfield to deliver the game ball.

ESPN's Marty Smith sat down with Alexander earlier in the week to discuss what it means to see the UAB football team playing again.

"No is not an option if you can truly believe," Alexander said.

--Meaghan Latella