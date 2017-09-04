People tuned in all over the world on Aug. 26 to witness the much-anticipated fight between undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor.

Mayweather won the match by TKO in the 10th round. While many expected him to win, there also was surprise that the fight lasted as long as it did.

In footage of McGregor after the fight, you can hear him tell UFC president Dana White he's "sorry" for the loss.

(Warning: Some NSFW language in the video)

Mayweather vs McGregor post fight behind the scenes pic.twitter.com/6iNlboF6SF — UFC Related 👊🏼 (@UFCrelated) September 3, 2017

White was quick to shut down any idea that he was upset with McGregor's result. "Sorry?! Dude, I'm ecstatic," White reassured McGregor. "I'm telling you, you're unbelievable."

Someone had to lose the fight. Even though McGregor was the one to come up short, it seems like White considers his performance a win in his book.

--Meaghan Latella