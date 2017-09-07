Phil Mickelson gets caddie advice from young fan

Phil Mickelson put together a strong performance at the 2017 Dell Technologies Championship, posting a T-6 finish at 11 under.

Yet the moment most will remember from Mickelson's appearance in the tournament was his interaction with a young fan.

While prepping a shot, he asked a young spectator (named Riley) for advice on what to do from his position -- should he go for it out of the rough, or lay it up?

Riley confidently responded, "If I could hit my 3-wood 260, I would probably go for it."

After the surrounding crowd's laughter died down, Mickelson replied with, "I like the way you think."

Lefty ended up going for it, and his closing remark to Riley was absolutely perfect: "Riley, you can caddie for me anytime."

In terms of awesome sports moments, this one was definitely a hole-in-one.

-- Sarah Scrivens