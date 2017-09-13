Indians mascot Slider gives fans the perfect excuse to witness history

The Cleveland Indians have a chance to win an American League-record 21 consecutive games Wednesday afternoon as they close out their season series against the Detroit Tigers, and team mascot Slider wants to be sure fans have the perfect excuse to head to Progressive Field.

The Indians tweeted a note from Slider on Wednesday morning offering creative reasoning to skip work or school and go catch the game.

1. Present to boss/teacher

2. Run away

3. Get tickets

4. Possibly be part of history



Please, please, please arrive early -- gates @ 11AM. pic.twitter.com/wfmbBR4iEo — WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW (@Indians) September 13, 2017

The Tribe defeated the Tigers 2-0 on Tuesday night, tying the 2002 Oakland Athletics for the longest winning streak in AL history and the third longest in the modern era. The eight-strikeout effort from ace Corey Kluber was the seventh shutout Cleveland has recorded during the streak.

Crazy! Just plain crazy! Congratulations to the @Indians on joining the 20 Consecutive Club. #WINdians pic.twitter.com/HwZlkI0wym — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) September 13, 2017

Put this one in the Did Not Age Well Hall of Fame, @athletics. https://t.co/GjOrqUACfN — WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW (@Indians) September 13, 2017

In honor of the streak, the Indians' Twitter account was renamed "Windians," with a "W" added after each victory. On Tuesday night, the Twitter account's name ran out of characters -- and that's after everything but the letter "W" was eliminated.

Mike Clevinger takes the mound for Cleveland at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday as the team looks to sweep Detroit and make some history in the process.

-- Alex Tekip