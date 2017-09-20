Watch: Florida's game-winning touchdown, re-created by Tecmo Bowl

Florida's incredible 26-20 win over Tennessee on Saturday was the definition of an instant classic. Gators fans won't soon forget how QB Feleipe Franks managed to connect with WR Tyrie Cleveland in the end zone on a 63-yard pass as the clock ran out.

Now, the Florida faithful can relive the dramatic moment with a video that doubles as an awesome video game throwback.

Check out the fun re-creation of Florida's memorable play, courtesy of Tecmo Bowl.

For all you old school Tecmo Bowl players. You need to see what they did with the final play of the @FloridaGators @Vol_Football game pic.twitter.com/QQCSWV1i8C — ESPN 98.1/ 850 WRUF (@ESPNGainesville) September 18, 2017

A jaw-dropping play combined with a classic video game -- now that's an awesome collaboration.

-- Sarah Scrivens