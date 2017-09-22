Carlos Beltran starts Hurricane Maria relief effort with $1 million donation

Carlos Beltran is the latest athlete to use his well-known profile to raise money for the victims of a natural disaster.

Beltran, a Puerto Rico native, and his family kicked off a fundraising campaign for those affected by Hurricane Maria with a video on his donation page detailing their $1 million donation and asking for any amount to help rebuild their home country after the disaster.

The hurricane directly hit Puerto Rico and has left the island without power for the foreseeable future. All money will go to Fundacion Carlos Beltran, which will make sure the money ends up where it is needed, such as helping to rebuild schools.

You can donate to Beltran's page here.

-- Sam Henken