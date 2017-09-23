Former Wildcats player John Wall breaks down in tears while thanking his mother during his Kentucky Hall of Fame speech. (2:50)

John Wall is a pioneer for Kentucky basketball, starting the one-and-done trend for John Calipari in Lexington that has revolutionized college basketball. Wall became the first of Calipari's players to be inducted into the Kentucky basketball Hall of Fame, and the former All-American and No. 1 overall draft pick, now a star for the Washington Wizards, delivered a funny and emotional induction speech on Friday.

Wall thanked Calipari, his friends and his teammates before ending his speech by thanking his mother, Frances Pulley. Wall, who promised not to cry, broke that promise with a heartwarming and emotional tribute.

Fighting back tears, Wall recounted his mother sacrificing for him and his two sisters as a single parent.

"I just wanted to say thank you for being my mom," Wall said through tears. "I know it [was] tough growing up with me and my two sisters, seeing my dad go to jail at a young age and you sacrificing everything."

Following Wall, who was drafted in 2010, the long line of one-and-dones at Kentucky has included NBA stars Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns.

-- John Silver