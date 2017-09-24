MLB teams have some fun with rookie dress-up

There's one week left in baseball's regular season, which means the annual ritual of rookie dress-up is upon us.

Costumes were all the rage on Sunday, as teams headed to the destination of their next series.

The Tampa Bay Rays' rookies dressed up as the club's DJ Kitty mascot. The Atlanta Braves' youngsters were Mario Kart characters. And the first-year Minnesota Twins players had a whole mishmash of looks going on.

We've got some cool cats. pic.twitter.com/SKQjmzanF8 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 24, 2017

Last road trip of the season and the rookies are ready! pic.twitter.com/WXZD9UYRi0 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 24, 2017

Donkey Kong fresh outta the Pen. Coolin with Wario #rip🦍 pic.twitter.com/UgZE8fC8Dk — Micah Johnson (@Micah_Johnson3) September 24, 2017

While all of the aforementioned efforts are admirable, it's hard for any of those teams to beat the Washington Nationals. The Nats, rookies included, donned "Game of Thrones" costumes for their final road trip of the regular season -- and it was pretty darn incredible.

Number 1 team this side of The Wall!! #nats #mlb #gameofthrones #rookiedressup A post shared by Sammy Solis (@sammy22solis) on Sep 24, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

Say hello to Jon Snow and his DireWolf ghost..Shout out to @brittharppete for the costume and my lovely wife (@kayy.harper) for the make up!🔥#gameofthrones A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on Sep 24, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Rookie dress up time! #gameofthrones #faithmilitant #nats #mlb A post shared by Sammy Solis (@sammy22solis) on Sep 24, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

The postseason is coming.

-- Alex Tekip