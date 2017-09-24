        <
          MLB teams have some fun with rookie dress-up

          7:46 PM ET
          • SN Staff

          There's one week left in baseball's regular season, which means the annual ritual of rookie dress-up is upon us.

          Costumes were all the rage on Sunday, as teams headed to the destination of their next series.

          The Tampa Bay Rays' rookies dressed up as the club's DJ Kitty mascot. The Atlanta Braves' youngsters were Mario Kart characters. And the first-year Minnesota Twins players had a whole mishmash of looks going on.

          While all of the aforementioned efforts are admirable, it's hard for any of those teams to beat the Washington Nationals. The Nats, rookies included, donned "Game of Thrones" costumes for their final road trip of the regular season -- and it was pretty darn incredible.

          Number 1 team this side of The Wall!! #nats #mlb #gameofthrones #rookiedressup

          A post shared by Sammy Solis (@sammy22solis) on

          Rookie dress up time! #gameofthrones #faithmilitant #nats #mlb

          A post shared by Sammy Solis (@sammy22solis) on

          The postseason is coming.

          -- Alex Tekip

