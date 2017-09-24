MLB teams have some fun with rookie dress-up

There's one week left in baseball's regular season, which means the annual ritual of rookie dress-up is upon us.
Costumes were all the rage on Sunday, as teams headed to the destination of their next series.
The Tampa Bay Rays' rookies dressed up as the club's DJ Kitty mascot. The Atlanta Braves' youngsters were Mario Kart characters. And the first-year Minnesota Twins players had a whole mishmash of looks going on.
We've got some cool cats. pic.twitter.com/SKQjmzanF8
— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 24, 2017
Last road trip of the season and the rookies are ready! pic.twitter.com/WXZD9UYRi0
— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 24, 2017
Donkey Kong fresh outta the Pen. Coolin with Wario #rip🦍 pic.twitter.com/UgZE8fC8Dk
— Micah Johnson (@Micah_Johnson3) September 24, 2017
The rookies. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/USifNmbZB9
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 24, 2017
While all of the aforementioned efforts are admirable, it's hard for any of those teams to beat the Washington Nationals. The Nats, rookies included, donned "Game of Thrones" costumes for their final road trip of the regular season -- and it was pretty darn incredible.
The postseason is coming.
-- Alex Tekip