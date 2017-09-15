        <
          Brewers give Miller Park tropical makeover for 'away' series vs. Marlins

          8:03 PM ET
          • SN Staff

          Nothing like the beautiful tropical environment of ... Milwaukee?

          With Hurricane Irma forcing the Miami Marlins to play as the home team for a series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park, the "away" team has made some changes to the park to make it feel a little more like "home" for the Marlins.

          The Brewers covered the stadium in decorations such as palm trees, shells and fish, as they hope to make it more familiar for the Marlins. Weather.com predicts highs at or near 80 degrees this weekend, helping to keep up the appearance of a more southern locale.

          You can donate to the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Irma here.

          --Sam Henken

