Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer is on a mission to find his lost drone -- and save his pinkie finger.

It appears the right-hander's drone, named Iron Man, was stolen at Clague Park in Westlake, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland.

Bauer tweeted a "missing" sign for Iron Man and urged the thief to return the drone quickly.

Hey. Hey Clague Park drone thief. Please return IronMan to me in a timely manner or you will force me to build a new companion!😤#SaveMyPinky — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) September 26, 2017

A known drone enthusiast, Bauer injured his right pinkie finger while fixing a drone before last year's American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. He received stitches to help heal the gash and started Game 3 of the ALCS, but was pulled in the first inning after his finger wouldn't stop bleeding.

Given that memory, it's safe to say the words "Trevor Bauer" and "drone" in the same sentence could be a bit unsettling for Indians fans as the postseason approaches. Here's to hoping that Iron Man finds its way back to Bauer so that the pitcher's pinkie is safe from harm.

-- Alex Tekip