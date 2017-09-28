The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers are showing off their Color Rush uniforms ahead of Thursday night's game at Lambeau Field.
The Bears will sport navy blue jerseys and pants with orange and white accents, as well as striped socks.
Feel da rush Thursday night.#CHIvsGB #DaBears pic.twitter.com/nOuB2EBBfq
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 27, 2017
Da rush is on for #TNF.#CHIvsGB pic.twitter.com/3mR95uICML
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 19, 2016
The Packers are going with an all-white look with green and yellow accents.
WHITE 🔥🔥🔥!#Packers to debut #ColorRush uniforms Thursday night 📸: https://t.co/OSXgIWm6IA#CHIvsGB #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/9jxE930uVE
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 17, 2016
🔥🔥🔥#TNF #CHIvsGB #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/DxcIU3uVTm
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 28, 2017
Kickoff for Thursday's game between the two NFC North rivals is set for 8:25 p.m. ET.
-- Alex Tekip