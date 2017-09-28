        <
          Check out the Bears' and Packers' Color Rush uniforms for Thursday Night Football

          The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers are showing off their Color Rush uniforms ahead of Thursday night's game at Lambeau Field.

          The Bears will sport navy blue jerseys and pants with orange and white accents, as well as striped socks.

          The Packers are going with an all-white look with green and yellow accents.

          Kickoff for Thursday's game between the two NFC North rivals is set for 8:25 p.m. ET.

