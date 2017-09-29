Dirk Nowitzki's repeated willingness to take a reduced salary to help the Dallas Mavericks improve hasn't gone unnoticed, especially by a fan at the team's open practice on Friday.

Nowitzki tweeted his appreciation for a note given to him by the aforementioned fan, which included a $20 bill and this message: "You been taking discounts the past 6 years to help the team bring talent and a title ... LUNCH IS ON ME BIG FELLA!"

Got this from a fan today at open practice... much appreciated! pic.twitter.com/qpRhwB1vmG — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) September 29, 2017

Nowitzki is entering his 20th NBA season, all of which have been spent with the Mavericks. The 39-year-old and the team mutually agreed not to exercise Nowitzki's $25 million option for this season, with him instead signing a two-year, $10 million free-agent deal with Dallas. He also took a significant pay cut in 2014, electing to stay on a three-year, $25 million contract instead of signing a max contract elsewhere.

Business Insider estimated in July that Nowitzki has left up to $194 million on the table to remain in Dallas.

The Mavericks will open their 2017-18 season on Oct. 18 at home vs. the Atlanta Hawks.

-- Alex Tekip