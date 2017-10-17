        <
        >

          Jason Pierre-Paul learned sack celebration dance from a young fan with cancer

          12:12 AM ET
          • SN Staff

          Sunday was a big day for the New York Giants, as they handled the heavily favored Denver Broncos at Mile High.

          It was also a big day for one young fan, who received a very personal shout-out from defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul during the game. Last Friday, 7-year-old Hayden attended the Giants' practice to tour their facilities and meet some players. He is battling cancer.

          Hayden and JPP bonded over their dance moves, and JPP promised that he'd celebrate with one of the moves he learned from Hayden if he got a sack against Denver.

          JPP did more than keep his word, getting three sacks against the Broncos.

          Got three for my boy Hayden tonight and I did his dance, keep fighting buddy. #90PowerCircle

          A post shared by Jason Pierre-Paul (@iamjasonpierrepaul) on

          If Hayden stayed up to watch the game, hopefully he got the chance to see his moves gain some fame on live television.

          --Meaghan Latella

