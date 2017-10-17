Jason Pierre-Paul learned sack celebration dance from a young fan with cancer

Sunday was a big day for the New York Giants, as they handled the heavily favored Denver Broncos at Mile High.

It was also a big day for one young fan, who received a very personal shout-out from defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul during the game. Last Friday, 7-year-old Hayden attended the Giants' practice to tour their facilities and meet some players. He is battling cancer.

We had a special guest at practice today, Hayden‼️ He perfected his touchdown dance with JPP 💯🎶 pic.twitter.com/EmnCl98QQ6 — NYG in the Community (@GiantsCRDept) October 13, 2017

Hayden and JPP bonded over their dance moves, and JPP promised that he'd celebrate with one of the moves he learned from Hayden if he got a sack against Denver.

JPP did more than keep his word, getting three sacks against the Broncos.

Got three for my boy Hayden tonight and I did his dance, keep fighting buddy. #90PowerCircle A post shared by Jason Pierre-Paul (@iamjasonpierrepaul) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:45pm PDT

If Hayden stayed up to watch the game, hopefully he got the chance to see his moves gain some fame on live television.

--Meaghan Latella