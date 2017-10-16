        <
          Jason Kipnis holds annual 'shoe toss' for Indians fans

          6:39 PM ET
          • SN Staff

          The Cleveland Indians fell short of their World Series hopes this year, but spirits were high on Monday, as second baseman Jason Kipnis held his annual "shoe toss" at Progressive Field.

          The tradition involves Kipnis giving away autographed cleats and game-worn gear at the end of the season.

          Those in attendance were excited to receive some signed equipment from the All-Star.

          What an awesome way for Kipnis to show some love and appreciation to the fans.

          -- Alex Tekip

