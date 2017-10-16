Jason Kipnis holds annual 'shoe toss' for Indians fans

The Cleveland Indians fell short of their World Series hopes this year, but spirits were high on Monday, as second baseman Jason Kipnis held his annual "shoe toss" at Progressive Field.
The tradition involves Kipnis giving away autographed cleats and game-worn gear at the end of the season.
— Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) October 16, 2017
Those in attendance were excited to receive some signed equipment from the All-Star.
@TheJK_Kid @Indians THANK YOU SO MUCH!!! My little tribe fan is incredibly excited right now! pic.twitter.com/nkxBKFhgon
— David Kaszar (@dkaszar82) October 16, 2017
Thank you @TheJK_Kid !! Been waiting for this.. My life is made 😭😍😍 @Indians pic.twitter.com/BpPqk2ztAU
— taylor (@tayylorphillips) October 16, 2017
@TheJK_Kid is a great ball player and an even better guy👌🏼 see you in 172 days @Indians pic.twitter.com/NlbFjCJUnc
— Sarah Willmann (@sarahwillmann) October 16, 2017
Hey thanks for posting! Kip made my son's day. He signed tha jersey too! pic.twitter.com/AGmygvbxSy
— Walter Dodds (@wdodds) October 16, 2017
What an awesome way for Kipnis to show some love and appreciation to the fans.
-- Alex Tekip