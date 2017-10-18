Kobe encourages Gordon Hayward to take #mambamentality in Instagram pep talk

Gordon Hayward probably knew his season was in jeopardy following the gruesome injury he suffered just minutes into his Boston Celtics debut on Tuesday night. His entire career may have flashed before his eyes as well.

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant knows the feeling. He has gone through the emotions. It was four years ago when the future Hall of Famer ruptured his Achilles tendon, revealing that the Black Mamba was a basketball mortal after all.

It's likely why Bryant has since reached out to Hayward, sending a detailed message of encouragement toward the Celtics forward on Instagram for everyone to see.

Bryant discusses motivation and perseverance -- some of the qualities that made him such a successful basketball player -- before wishing Hayward the "best of luck" in his recovery.

Hayward, 27, will reportedly undergo an MRI and CT scan on Wednesday to determine next steps regarding a possible surgery. He signed a four-year, $128 million contract with the Celtics this past summer.

-- Nick Ostiller