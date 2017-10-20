        <
          Nike transforms Super Bowl LI game balls into Patriots shoes

          10:53 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Fans of the New England Patriots probably haven't forgotten the team's improbable comeback in last season's Super Bowl. A unique way to remember that game will be on display when the same Atlanta Falcons invade Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

          That's because Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft teamed up with Nike to create a shoe made from game balls used in last February's showdown.

          The tongue of the shoe, an Air Force 1 designed at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, is made from the laces of various footballs used in the game. They also feature specialized decals that were originally placed on those footballs.

          The Patriots sure know how to kick the Falcons when they're down.

          -- Nick Ostiller

