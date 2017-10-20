Fans of the New England Patriots probably haven't forgotten the team's improbable comeback in last season's Super Bowl. A unique way to remember that game will be on display when the same Atlanta Falcons invade Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

That's because Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft teamed up with Nike to create a shoe made from game balls used in last February's showdown.

Kick off your weekend with a trip to @TheHall to check out these super @Nike shoes, made from SBLI game balls: https://t.co/yROy2DiCd0 pic.twitter.com/DRLWaEtoDU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 19, 2017

Nike makes an Air Force 1 using game-used footballs to commemorate Patriots Super Bowl LI comeback, only pair to be auctioned by Pats pic.twitter.com/And94qgjue — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 19, 2017

The tongue of the shoe, an Air Force 1 designed at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, is made from the laces of various footballs used in the game. They also feature specialized decals that were originally placed on those footballs.

The Patriots sure know how to kick the Falcons when they're down.

-- Nick Ostiller