Arizona State will pay homage to Pat Tillman, active military and veterans with their special-edition, Adidas "Brotherhood" uniforms Nov. 4 vs. Colorado. Photo Credit: Adidas

The Arizona State Sun Devils released their special-edition, Adidas "Brotherhood" uniforms honoring alumnus and military veteran Pat Tillman along with other military members past and present.

The uniforms feature tan and camouflage and were designed in collaboration with Sun Devil Athletics and the Pat Tillman Foundation, according to Adidas.

According to Adidas, the design of the uniforms is inspired by Tillman's legacy.

"Designers worked in tandem with ASU to research the typography and sizes of the wordmark and numbers from the Tillman era in order to recreate the look that the 1996-1997 team wore during their Rose Bowl season. Additional design details include the phrase, 'Give 'em Hell,' a line from the ASU fight song, which Pat famously uttered to his teammates prior to beating defending national champion Nebraska 19-0 in 1996."

The burgundy undershirt also features a large "PT" with the No. 42 on the front in honor of Tillman. The helmets honor all current and former ASU players and coaches who have served or are serving in the military.

The Sun Devils will rock the new threads in a Pac-12 showdown against the Colorado Buffaloes Nov. 4.

-- Courtney Schellin