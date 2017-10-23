        <
          Steph Curry goes big while in Dallas

          7:23 PM ET
          • SN Staff

          This shouldn't come as a surprise, but apparently a weekend in Dallas for Stephen Curry is quite entertaining.

          First, the Golden State Warriors point guard hit the links with some star-studded company.

          🇺🇸

          A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on

          Yep, that's professional golfer Jordan Spieth and former president Barack Obama.

          Next, Steph was doing Steph things at the Dallas Mavericks' court.

          Shooting a basket one-handed while sitting and using his phone? No problem.

          The only thing we're missing: some more jump-in-the-lake bets on the golf course to go along with this highlight weekend.

          -- Courtney Schellin

