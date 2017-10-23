Steph Curry goes big while in Dallas

This shouldn't come as a surprise, but apparently a weekend in Dallas for Stephen Curry is quite entertaining.

First, the Golden State Warriors point guard hit the links with some star-studded company.

🇺🇸 A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on Oct 22, 2017 at 7:44pm PDT

Yep, that's professional golfer Jordan Spieth and former president Barack Obama.

Next, Steph was doing Steph things at the Dallas Mavericks' court.

Steph Curry taking a shot with the ball and his phone pic.twitter.com/b26g8GvXg3 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 23, 2017

Shooting a basket one-handed while sitting and using his phone? No problem.

The only thing we're missing: some more jump-in-the-lake bets on the golf course to go along with this highlight weekend.

-- Courtney Schellin