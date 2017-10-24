        <
          Houston rapper Paul Wall offering Astros team grillz for World Series berth

          4:17 PM ET
          • SN Staff

          Houston's World Series fever has spread to one of the city's most treasured residents: rapper Paul Wall.

          Wall, who is best known for his affinity for grillz (gold teeth), wants to share his look with the Houston Astros and took to Twitter to make his offer public.

          Pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. was quick to share the team's excitement over their new bling.

          But the offer isn't just limited to the players. Astros reporter Julia Morales is also going to have her teeth -- to quote Wall -- gleaming like she's chewing on aluminum foil.

          Wall also welcomed one of the team's famous fiancées to collect her grillz as well.

          The World Series kicks off with Game 1 in Los Angeles on Tuesday night at 8:09 PM. The series returns to Houston for Game 3 on Friday.

          --Sam Henken

