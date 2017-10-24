Houston's World Series fever has spread to one of the city's most treasured residents: rapper Paul Wall.

Paul Wall wearing his signature grillz. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

Wall, who is best known for his affinity for grillz (gold teeth), wants to share his look with the Houston Astros and took to Twitter to make his offer public.

U know we had to do it! In celebration of @astros goin to the World Series we are offering free grillz for the entire team c/o me/ @tvjohnny — Paul Wall (@paulwallbaby) October 22, 2017

Pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. was quick to share the team's excitement over their new bling.

A lot of the guys are hype for this tbh let's do it! https://t.co/8X9YAasXT4 — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) October 23, 2017

@LMcCullers43 I got u big Homie! 💯💯💯🤘🤘🤘 — Paul Wall (@paulwallbaby) October 24, 2017

But the offer isn't just limited to the players. Astros reporter Julia Morales is also going to have her teeth -- to quote Wall -- gleaming like she's chewing on aluminum foil.

Are u in Houston now? Come by the store ASAP so we can have u ready for Game 3 on the field

Johnny Dang & Co

6224 Richmond Ave

Dm info — Paul Wall (@paulwallbaby) October 24, 2017

Wall also welcomed one of the team's famous fiancées to collect her grillz as well.

DEFINITELY — Paul Wall (@paulwallbaby) October 24, 2017

The World Series kicks off with Game 1 in Los Angeles on Tuesday night at 8:09 PM. The series returns to Houston for Game 3 on Friday.

--Sam Henken