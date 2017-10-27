What does it take to beat Jordan Spieth? Aliens and clutch putting, for starters.

Spieth appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Thursday, where he recounted the story of his recent golf game with former President Barack Obama.

On the seventh hole, Spieth asked Obama what surprised him most about the job. The 44th president explained the gravity of the office and the expectations of the presidency both at home and abroad. He concluded as he walked up to take a putt, "... and you won't believe what the aliens look like. They're freakin' crazy looking." Obama then stepped up, nailed the putt and turned back to Spieth give him a wink.

"I'm not gonna sleep for a week!" Spieth said.

Spieth insisted that he couldn't let the president win, even if it was two-on-two match. But later, on the 18th hole, Obama was faced with a 10-foot, double-breaking putt to win that Spieth -- the No. 2 golfer in the world -- insisted he'd never seen anyone make on that course. As a small crowd started to gather, Obama said, "When there's a crowd on the last hole, I never miss." And sure enough, he once again stepped up and hit the putt and said to Spieth, "told ya."

So maybe the best advice to anyone on the PGA Tour on how to beat Spieth is bring alien stories and trash talk to the course.

--Sam Henken