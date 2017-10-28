7-year-old with 3-D-printed hand to throw first pitch at Game 4 of World Series

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers will be in the spotlight for Game 4 of the World Series. So will 7-year-old Hailey Dawson.

Hailey, a young baseball fan with a prosthetic hand made by a 3-D printer, is scheduled to throw out the first pitch ahead of Saturday's game.

7-year-old @haileys_hand will throw out the first pitch before Game 4 of the #WorldSeries tomorrow night pic.twitter.com/E0nC3ZWvft — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 27, 2017

A native of Nevada, Hailey has Poland syndrome, a rare birth defect that caused her to be born without three fingers on her right hand, where she wears the specially-designed prosthetic.

Hailey has already thrown the first pitch for the Baltimore Orioles, her favorite team, and the Washington Nationals, and wants to do the honors at every major league ballpark. A number of MLB teams, the Astros among them, offered to help her achieve her goal after her story went viral earlier this summer.

It appears Hailey received a warm welcome upon arriving to Houston on Friday.

Good luck to Hailey as she takes in the Fall Classic and checks another stadium off her first-pitch list. We'll be cheering for you.

-- Alex Tekip