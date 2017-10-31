        <
        >

          Spooky superstars: LeBron James hosts Halloween party for Cavs players

          12:38 AM ET
          • SN Staff

          It isn't just basketball that the Cleveland Cavaliers take seriously. When it comes to Halloween, the Cavs stars put maximum effort into having top-notch costumes.

          LeBron James hosted a Halloween party for his team on Monday, and the players sported a variety of hilarious costumes.

          Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈

          A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

          Cruisin' down the street in my '64 #ripEazyE #StraightOuttaCompton #Halloween2017

          A post shared by Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on

          The King went the scary route and dressed head-to-toe as Pennywise, the evil clown from the hit horror film "It." JR Smith and his wife went out as "Coneheads," while Kevin Love and his girlfriend dressed up as retired professional wrestlers Sting and Hulk Hogan. Dwyane Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, went as R&B duo Milli Vanilli.

          This isn't the first time the Cavaliers have gotten into the Halloween spirit. Last year, James trolled the Golden State Warriors with some of the decorations at his party.

          The Cavs have another day of rest before taking the court again when they host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

          -- Meaghan Latella

