Spooky superstars: LeBron James hosts Halloween party for Cavs players

It isn't just basketball that the Cleveland Cavaliers take seriously. When it comes to Halloween, the Cavs stars put maximum effort into having top-notch costumes.
LeBron James hosted a Halloween party for his team on Monday, and the players sported a variety of hilarious costumes.
Milli Vanilli have entered the building!!!! @DwyaneWade x @itsgabrielleu pic.twitter.com/DKAM3RgPsR
— DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) October 31, 2017
YOOOOOO @TheRealJRSmith and @kevinlove are killing it!!!! pic.twitter.com/D9mfIdqdtu
— DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) October 31, 2017
omg Tristan and Khloe are going to Bron's Halloween party as Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen pic.twitter.com/sWiAfaIsyg
— Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) October 31, 2017
The King went the scary route and dressed head-to-toe as Pennywise, the evil clown from the hit horror film "It." JR Smith and his wife went out as "Coneheads," while Kevin Love and his girlfriend dressed up as retired professional wrestlers Sting and Hulk Hogan. Dwyane Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, went as R&B duo Milli Vanilli.
This isn't the first time the Cavaliers have gotten into the Halloween spirit. Last year, James trolled the Golden State Warriors with some of the decorations at his party.
The Cavs have another day of rest before taking the court again when they host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.
-- Meaghan Latella