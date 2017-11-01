        <
          Da-boo! Clemson players scheme to scare Coach Swinney on Halloween

          12:20 AM ET
          • SN Staff

          "Trick or treat?"

          It's the age-old question for all Halloween goers. This year, the Clemson Tigers football team opted for the former and decided to prank head coach Dabo Swinney.

          Prior to a team meeting, Clemson's assistant director of football operations D.J. Gordon donned a cloak and mask and hid behind the curtains at the front of the room.

          As Swinney began his remarks to the players, the lights suddenly went out. After they came back on, the coach was joined at the front of the room by an unexpected guest.

          His reaction? The video speaks for itself.

          -- Meaghan Latella

