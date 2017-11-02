Evan Gattis' travels have been well-documented.

The Houston Astros' catcher struggled with substance abuse and anxiety and spent time in rehab instead of heading to play college baseball after high school. He also took a job as a parking valet attendant and also as a janitor before going back to college and playing baseball at UT-Permian Basin, eventually becoming a 2010 draft pick of the Atlanta Braves.

Gattis' time away from baseball helped mold him. He hasn't shied away from talking about his past and if he needed a reminder of where he's come from, all he has to do is check out his old work ID.

Evan Gattis went from a janitor to a World Series champion in a little under a decade. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/3PGypl1N0y — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) November 2, 2017

Less than a decade later, the one-time janitor is a World Series champion. That's a script straight out of Hollywood.

-- John Silver