        <
        >

          Cubs send pizza to Astros' front office as congratulations for World Series win

          6:29 PM ET
          • SN Staff

          The Houston Astros' front office received a delicious gift from the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

          The Cubs had 40 pizzas delivered to Minute Maid Park before the Astros' championship parade, per the Houston Chronicle, continuing a tradition of the previous year's World Series winner sending congratulatory cheesy goodness to the new champions.

          This practice began in 2014, when the Boston Red Sox gifted the San Francisco Giants with pizza.

          Winning never tasted so good.

          -- Alex Tekip

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.