The Houston Astros' front office received a delicious gift from the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

The Cubs had 40 pizzas delivered to Minute Maid Park before the Astros' championship parade, per the Houston Chronicle, continuing a tradition of the previous year's World Series winner sending congratulatory cheesy goodness to the new champions.

This practice began in 2014, when the Boston Red Sox gifted the San Francisco Giants with pizza.

Huge thank you to the @Cubs for continuing the #WorldSeries tradition of sending our front office a bunch of pizza! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0sMKHVZ9wX — Houston Astros (@astros) November 3, 2017

It's an honor to carry on a #WorldSeries tradition. Congrats again! pic.twitter.com/off7mSVUz2 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 3, 2017

Winning never tasted so good.

-- Alex Tekip