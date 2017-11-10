        <
          Jose Altuve thanks 'H-town' brother J.J. Watt for his 'support of all things Houston'

          11:18 PM ET
          • SN Staff

          Jose Altuve has deemed J.J. Watt an honorary member of the world-champion Houston Astros.

          Watt took to Twitter on Thursday evening to share a note that Altuve sent him, vouching for the second baseman and American League batting champion to be the league's MVP in the process.

          The message reads:

          "JJ --

          From one H-town brother to another thanks for all you've done this year for the city we call home. Your support for all things Houston -- from hurricane relief, to being our number one fan -- has been nothing short of incredible.

          So, I hope you'll accept this fine whiskey gift I gave all my teammates following our championship win because to me, you're absolutely part of the squad.

          Cheers,

          Jose"

          Watt raised more than $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in the aftermath of the devastating storm.

          The Houston Texans defensive end will miss the remainder of the NFL season after suffering a tibial fracture in his left leg in Week 5. Watt threw the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of the World Series while on crutches.

          -- Alex Tekip

