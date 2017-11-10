Check out the Astros' 'World Champs' grillz

The Houston Astros will be getting more bling than just a ring to celebrate their World Series championship.

Houston's ABC affiliate shared a video of the custom grillz (gold teeth) the Astros will receive to commemorate the franchise's first Fall Classic title.

It appears rapper Paul Wall, a Houston native known for his love of grillz, is following through on the offer he made when the 'Stros clinched their World Series berth.

We can't wait to see those shiny smiles.

