Does your chain hang low? Pittsburgh trolls Miami following Friday's upset

The Pittsburgh Panthers and their fans had apparently heard enough about the "Turnover Chain" made famous by the No. 2 Miami Hurricanes this season.

Not only did Pitt pull off its second upset over a No. 2-ranked team in as many Novembers with Friday's 24-14 win in the Steel City, the Panthers also trolled Miami and its jewelry following the College Football Playoff buster.

After Pitt's Avonte Maddox forced the game-icing fumble on the last play of his collegiate career, the senior cornerback celebrated in the locker room and fielded postgame questions while wearing a different type of gold chain.

Avonte Maddox, who forced the final Miami fumble, is really wearing this chain pic.twitter.com/go7UefBIDg — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) November 24, 2017

Pitt's Avonte Maddox with a turnover chain of his own. A fan handed it to him as he walked off the field after the game pic.twitter.com/oAwbO6YgKw — Craig Meyer (@CraigMeyerPG) November 24, 2017

Maddox told reporters that, minutes earlier, a fan had handed him the necklace, which featured Pittsburgh's "Ottercat" logo from the early 2000s in the same place where the "U" on Miami's "Turnover Chain" is located.

The 21-year-old finished with four tackles and two pass deflections against the Hurricanes. Maddox's former Panthers teammate and current Cincinnati Bengals receiver, Tyler Boyd, couldn't resist reveling in his alma mater's upset on social media.

This team mean so much to me I can't even explain. I love them boys. And I'm grateful for them sending me out with a dub against the #2 team! 🙌🏽 — Avonte Maddox (@2live_AM) November 24, 2017

Where that gold chain at ?🤔 oh PITT took it 💪🏾 — Tyler Boyd (@boutdat_23) November 24, 2017

The loss was Miami's first of the season. Pitt finishes 2017 with a 5-7 record.

-- Nick Ostiller