UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen's comments about the challenges of mixing academics and football were heard all over the college football world on Tuesday.

"Look, football and school don't go together. They just don't. Trying to do both is like trying to do two full-time jobs," Rosen said in an interview with Bleacher Report. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones once made a similar statement during his freshman year in 2012, when he was still a third-string quarterback.

Jones has since graduated and plays for the Los Angeles Chargers, and his views about academics and football have changed quite a bit.

Chill bro, play school pic.twitter.com/ZlJOhzTHcL — Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) August 8, 2017

It's not the first time that Jones has referenced the infamous 2012 tweet. During graduation weekend, Jones shared the screenshot of the deleted tweet and even decorated his cap with the quote from his freshman year.

Rosen referenced Alabama in the interview before clarifying his comments. "Raise the SAT requirement at Alabama and see what kind of team they have," he said.

"It's not that they shouldn't be in school," Rosen clarified. "Human beings don't belong in school with our schedules. No one in their right mind should have a football player's schedule, and go to school. It's not that some players shouldn't be in school; it's just that universities should help them more -- instead of just finding ways to keep them eligible."

-- John Wilmhoff