LeBron James and wife visit Los Angeles private school

As if there weren't already enough rumors swirling around LeBron James and the city of Los Angeles, we have some more information to add.

LeBron and his wife, Savannah, were spotted on Tuesday touring Notre Dame High School, an elite Los Angeles private school.

Let the ooos begin.

Private schools wooing The Man. pic.twitter.com/Tza4FC3Qyg — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 13, 2017

Imagine @kingjames showing up to your high school gym unannounced. 🚀👀 A post shared by UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) on Sep 13, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

But don't get too excited -- it was just for a workout.

According to TMZ, LeBron surprised the basketball team at Notre Dame High School and hit the gym for a training session while his wife checked out the campus.

The possibility of James heading to L.A. is definitely not out of the question, but with this evidence, it's hardly enough to make the claim that he'll go there after this season, when he could become a free agent. Still, is this his way of putting pressure on the Cavs? He added some hardware to Cleveland's resume, so why not help the Lakers get back on track?

This might be speculation, but it's hard not to let your mind wander to the possibility of James in Los Angeles.

-- Courtney Schellin