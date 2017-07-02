        <
        >

          Sports world shocked by decision in Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn fight

          2:12 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Shock and disappointment permeated social media on Saturday night as all three judges awarded Jeff Horn of Australia a unanimous decision over Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in the WBO world welterweight title bout held in Horn's hometown of Brisbane.

          Several professional athletes from different sports took to Twitter to express their negative reactions to judge Waleska Roldan's 117-111 card, as well as the identical 115-113 cards of judges Chris Flores and Ramon Cerdan.

          Kobe Bryant, Damian Lillard and DeMar DeRozan were among the NBA stars to voice displeasure.

          NFL stars were equally as dismayed, including Aaron Rodgers and Doug Baldwin.

          Even former boxing champion Lennox Lewis chimed in on Twitter.

          ESPN scored the fight 117-111 in favor of Pacquiao. ESPN ringside analyst Teddy Atlas also thought Pacquiao was victorious, by a 116-111 margin.

          -- Nick Ostiller

