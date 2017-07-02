Sports world shocked by decision in Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn fight

Shock and disappointment permeated social media on Saturday night as all three judges awarded Jeff Horn of Australia a unanimous decision over Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in the WBO world welterweight title bout held in Horn's hometown of Brisbane.

Several professional athletes from different sports took to Twitter to express their negative reactions to judge Waleska Roldan's 117-111 card, as well as the identical 115-113 cards of judges Chris Flores and Ramon Cerdan.

Kobe Bryant, Damian Lillard and DeMar DeRozan were among the NBA stars to voice displeasure.

Them judges wasn't judging... — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) July 2, 2017

Boxing has real issues man ... That's not right — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 2, 2017

So the ref almost stops fight in round 9. Pacquiao lands 32% of his punches to Horn's 15% but somehow Horn gets the unanimous decision? 😡🤔 — Mike Miller (@MikeMiller_13) July 2, 2017

Boxing is wack!!!! Pac-man got robbed again...This is why MMA is so big now..SMH — Chauncey Billups (@1MrBigShot) July 2, 2017

NFL stars were equally as dismayed, including Aaron Rodgers and Doug Baldwin.

Boxing is a joke, and it proves it again tonight. Are you kidding me with those scorecards?#joke #rigged — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) July 2, 2017

Lmao- Boxing is the greatest worst sport on the planet. — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) July 2, 2017

They tried PAC! — Lamar Miller (@millertime_6) July 2, 2017

What the hell manny definitely won that fight — Jeremy Hill (@JeremyHill33) July 2, 2017

Whoa!! What in the world pic.twitter.com/1FS5o4Rdd2 — Justin Forsett (@JForsett) July 2, 2017

Horn didn't win that fight at ALL smh — Kevin White (@mrkevinwhite) July 2, 2017

Yo he lost how scripted is that u had a thank you letter ready. PAC man was robbed — Brandon Browner (@bbrowner27) July 2, 2017

Even former boxing champion Lennox Lewis chimed in on Twitter.

Wow! PAC loses by UD? One judge had it 117-111? 😳 Wasn't the fight that I saw! — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) July 2, 2017

ESPN scored the fight 117-111 in favor of Pacquiao. ESPN ringside analyst Teddy Atlas also thought Pacquiao was victorious, by a 116-111 margin.

-- Nick Ostiller