Vote: What are your thoughts on the latest CFP rankings?

The College Football Playoff selection committee announced its latest Top 25 rankings on Tuesday night. After big losses last weekend, previously top-ranked Georgia slipped to No. 7, and former No. 3 Notre Dame dropped five spots. Replacing the Bulldogs atop the pack this week is Alabama, with Clemson, Miami and Oklahoma rounding out the remaining playoff slots, in that order.

What is your take on the top 10? Did Miami deserve the No. 2 spot over Clemson? And is there anything undefeated Wisconsin can do to claw its way into the playoff picture? Vote now.

Alabama's new No. 1 ranking marks the 11th appearance at the top for the Crimson Tide in the CFP era, five more than any other school. Clemson's No. 2 ranking is its highest this season, and the Tigers are making their 10th appearance in the top 2, second only to the Tide in the CFP era.

Miami's four-spot jump from last week matches the largest by any team into the top 4 in the CFP era, after Alabama in 2014 and 2015's Sooners; and Oklahoma is the first Big 12 team to appear in the playoff picture since it finished No. 4 in the final 2015 rankings.