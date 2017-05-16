        <
          Si Woo Kim sits middle seat in coach after The Players Championship win

          10:50 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          You might think after winning The Players Championship, especially after winning the championship as the youngest player ever, you'd be ready to go big and celebrate.

          Not Si Woo Kim. At the end of the day, he's just like you and me.

          A woman tweeted this photo of her with Kim after the championship, who happened to be sitting next to her in the middle seat on coach.

          After winning The Players, Kim left Florida with a cool check for $1,890,000. At that prize tag the 21-year-old likely could've chartered his own plane. But it appears he is being responsible and sticking with the rest of us in coach.

          Smart kid.

          -- Courtney Schellin

