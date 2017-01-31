Vote: Should LeBron have ripped Charles Barkley?

LeBron James is normally one to take the high road and ignore the public criticism he receives. But after suffering a loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, James decided to speak his mind.

Last week, TNT analyst Charles Barkley called James "whiny" and "inappropriate" for venting to the media about wanting more help on the roster.

After taking time to ponder it, James threw a few verbal jabs at Barkley. "He's a hater," James told ESPN. "What makes what he says credible? Because he's on TV?

"I'm not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that."

Then James got personal in his attack.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith voiced his opinion on First Take Tuesday morning. "I think that LeBron James got a bit too personal. I think it was a bit excessive. I think he was wrong for doing that. But at the same time, if a cat is going to come at you and question your character in that fashion, you do have a right to stand up and defend yourself by any means necessary."

The Cleveland Cavaliers were 7-8 during the month of January, the first losing record by a LeBron-led team throughout a calendar month with at least 10 games played since February 2006, which was his third season in the NBA, per ESPN Stats & Information.