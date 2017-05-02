Instant Awesome: Tennessee track star runs 4.12-second 40-yard dash

With all the talk of 40-yard dashes this past weekend during the NFL Draft, Tennessee track star Christian Coleman shows us what fast really is by running the 40-yard dash. (0:22)

After the hype surrounding the NFL combine and draft, Tennessee track star and Olympian Christian Coleman decided to give the 40-yard dash a try.

And let's just say his results did not disappoint.

A lot of talk about 40-yard dashes this weekend, so we asked the fastest man in the NCAA @__coleman to run one. pic.twitter.com/CpgWYvqnCI — UT Track & Field/XC (@Vol_Track) May 1, 2017

He finished the 40 in what would have been a combine record-breaking 4.12 seconds.

After news of his astonishing speed broke to Twitter, Tennessee head football coach Butch Jones came knocking.

But Jones' train of thought was put to sleep by Coleman's track coach.

Not a chance Coach... He only wears Nike superfly elites! https://t.co/Dl7mI0NiB3 — Beth (@balfordsullivan) May 1, 2017

Was worth a shot! 😂 https://t.co/6LmifyzK7w — Butch Jones (@UTCoachJones) May 1, 2017

Coleman ended up responding with his shoe size and plenty of elusive eye emojis in Isaiah Thomas fashion.

Looks like the football thought can linger on.