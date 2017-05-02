        <
          Instant Awesome: Tennessee track star runs 4.12-second 40-yard dash

          Coleman runs blazing 4.12 40-yard dash (0:22)

          With all the talk of 40-yard dashes this past weekend during the NFL Draft, Tennessee track star Christian Coleman shows us what fast really is by running the 40-yard dash. (0:22)

          8:52 AM ET
          • Courtney SchellinESPN.com
          After the hype surrounding the NFL combine and draft, Tennessee track star and Olympian Christian Coleman decided to give the 40-yard dash a try.

          And let's just say his results did not disappoint.

          He finished the 40 in what would have been a combine record-breaking 4.12 seconds.

          After news of his astonishing speed broke to Twitter, Tennessee head football coach Butch Jones came knocking.

          But Jones' train of thought was put to sleep by Coleman's track coach.

          Coleman ended up responding with his shoe size and plenty of elusive eye emojis in Isaiah Thomas fashion.

          Looks like the football thought can linger on.

