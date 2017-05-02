Instant Awesome: Tennessee track star runs 4.12-second 40-yard dash

After the hype surrounding the NFL combine and draft, Tennessee track star and Olympian Christian Coleman decided to give the 40-yard dash a try.
And let's just say his results did not disappoint.
A lot of talk about 40-yard dashes this weekend, so we asked the fastest man in the NCAA @__coleman to run one. pic.twitter.com/CpgWYvqnCI
— UT Track & Field/XC (@Vol_Track) May 1, 2017
He finished the 40 in what would have been a combine record-breaking 4.12 seconds.
After news of his astonishing speed broke to Twitter, Tennessee head football coach Butch Jones came knocking.
@__coleman what's your cleat size? 😏 https://t.co/90QODTU9UB
— Butch Jones (@UTCoachJones) May 1, 2017
But Jones' train of thought was put to sleep by Coleman's track coach.
Not a chance Coach... He only wears Nike superfly elites! https://t.co/Dl7mI0NiB3
— Beth (@balfordsullivan) May 1, 2017
Was worth a shot! 😂 https://t.co/6LmifyzK7w
— Butch Jones (@UTCoachJones) May 1, 2017
Coleman ended up responding with his shoe size and plenty of elusive eye emojis in Isaiah Thomas fashion.
👀👀👀8.5/9 lol https://t.co/25LtWCYcHi
— Christian Coleman (@__coleman) May 1, 2017
Looks like the football thought can linger on.