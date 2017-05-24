Instant Awesome: Big Papi takes his talent to the silver screen, acts out famous Boston movie scenes

David Ortiz is making a name for himself in the entertainment business. First, he served as an undercover Lyft driver in Boston.

And his latest efforts grace the silver screen. That's right, the former Red Sox slugger is putting his acting skills to the test.

In a spoof video posted Wednesday, Ortiz recreates scenes from some famous Boston-based movies, such as "The Town," "Good Will Hunting," "Fever Pitch" and "The Departed."

If you held it together for Papi's work in a blond wig and his silent "Departed" scenes, that makes one of us.

The video is part of a partnership with Omaze promoting a giveaway to hang with Ortiz in Boston and see the retirement of his jersey number from the Sox dugout on June 23.

Big Papi might not have a career in acting in his future, but if he keeps up these spoofs, comedy isn't out of the question.