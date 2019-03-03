Pascua, Barrientos go 1-2 in ATF U14 Championships

Filipino tennis players Joewyn Pascua and Alejandro Barrientos won the gold and silver medal, respectively, in the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) U14 Championships in Malaysia on Sunday.

Pascua defeated Barrientos, 6-1, 7-5, in the Singles finals.

Barrientos had to go through Kazakhstan's Zhakas Kozbak, 6-0, 6-3, in the semifinals to advance to the championship match against Pascua who downed Chinese Taipei's Yun-Yang Lin, 6-1, 6-4.

The two met in the finals a day after they teamed up in the Doubles category where they beat Eren Matthew Cheung and Etienne Lee of Hong Kong, 6-3, 6-2, to win the championship trophy.

Pascua, 13, hails from Pangasinan and is ranked 50th in the ATF. Barrientos, who is also 13 years old, is the son of tennis great Felix Barrientos.