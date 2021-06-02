Results for June 2, 2021

Auto RefreshAuto Refresh:
30|60|90|OFF
May 30, 2021 - June 5, 2021
 
2021 French Open Results
- Women's Singles -
Final
SloveniaTamara Zidansek
USAMadison Brengle
12
66
41
Second Round - Court 7
Final
Czech RepublicKaterina Siniakova
Russia(29) Veronika Kudermetova
123
7957
6775
Second Round - Court 14
Final
FranceHarmony Tan
Czech Republic(20) Marketa Vondrousova
12
13
66
Second Round - Court Philippe Chatrier
Final
USADanielle Collins
UkraineAnhelina Kalinina
12
66
02
Second Round - Court 13
Walkover
RomaniaAna Bogdan
Japan(2) Naomi Osaka
Second Round -
Final
Belarus(15) Victoria Azarenka
DenmarkClara Tauson
12
76
54
Second Round - Court Simonne Mathieu
2nd Set
Russia(31) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
AustraliaAjla Tomljanovic
12
65
23
Second Round - Court 7
12:45 PM ET
Kazakhstan(21) Elena Rybakina
JapanNao Hibino
Second Round - Court 14
Final
RomaniaSorana Cirstea
ItalyMartina Trevisan
123
636
464
Second Round - Court 12
Final
RussiaDaria Kasatkina
Switzerland(10) Belinda Bencic
12
66
22
Second Round - Court Simonne Mathieu
Final
SloveniaPolona Hercog
FranceCaroline Garcia
12
76
54
Second Round - Court Suzanne Lenglen
Final
Spain(33) Paula Badosa
MontenegroDanka Kovinic
12
66
20
Second Round - Court 6
Walkover
RussiaElena Vesnina
Czech Republic(11) Petra Kvitova
Second Round -
Final
CanadaLeylah Fernandez
USA(23) Madison Keys
12
15
67
Second Round - Court 6
1st Set
USA(7) Serena Williams
RomaniaMihaela Buzarnescu
1
3
2
Second Round - Court Philippe Chatrier
12:45 PM ET
BelarusAliaksandra Sasnovich
Belarus(3) Aryna Sabalenka
Second Round - Court Suzanne Lenglen