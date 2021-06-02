- Women's Singles -
|1
|2
|6
|6
|4
|1
Second Round - Court 7
|Final
Katerina Siniakova
|(29) Veronika Kudermetova
|1
|2
|3
|79
|5
|7
|67
|7
|5
Second Round - Court 14
|Final
|Harmony Tan
(20) Marketa Vondrousova
|1
|2
|1
|3
|6
|6
Second Round - Court Philippe Chatrier
|1
|2
|6
|6
|0
|2
Second Round - Court 13
|Walkover
Ana Bogdan
|(2) Naomi Osaka
Second Round -
|Final
(15) Victoria Azarenka
|Clara Tauson
|1
|2
|7
|6
|5
|4
Second Round - Court Simonne Mathieu
|2nd Set
|(31) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|1
|2
|6
|5
|2
|3
Second Round - Court 7
|12:45 PM ET
|(21) Elena Rybakina
|Nao Hibino
Second Round - Court 14
|1
|2
|3
|6
|3
|6
|4
|6
|4
Second Round - Court 12
|Final
Daria Kasatkina
|(10) Belinda Bencic
|1
|2
|6
|6
|2
|2
Second Round - Court Simonne Mathieu
|1
|2
|7
|6
|5
|4
Second Round - Court Suzanne Lenglen
|Final
(33) Paula Badosa
|Danka Kovinic
|1
|2
|6
|6
|2
|0
Second Round - Court 6
|Walkover
Elena Vesnina
|(11) Petra Kvitova
Second Round -
|Final
|Leylah Fernandez
(23) Madison Keys
|1
|2
|1
|5
|6
|7
Second Round - Court 6
|1st Set
|(7) Serena Williams
|Mihaela Buzarnescu
|1
|3
|2
Second Round - Court Philippe Chatrier
|12:45 PM ET
|Aliaksandra Sasnovich
|(3) Aryna Sabalenka
Second Round - Court Suzanne Lenglen