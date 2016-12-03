Juan Martin del Potro's misfortunes in recent years have been a sad tale with one compelling but largely ignored side effect: They've been a boon to the unit known as the Big Four. That bonus is about to be eliminated, and it might have a transformational impact on tennis in the coming year.

Del Potro, whose storybook comeback from a third wrist surgery in 2016 hit a zenith over the weekend in the Davis Cup final in Zagreb, Croatia, has re-established himself as an elite player. What's more, he reconfirmed that he's a consummate big-match player. That's the only kind who need apply when the challenge is besting a Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray at a Grand Slam event.

Starting the year ranked No. 1,042 and without a title since January of 2014, del Potro initially hoped only to play without debilitating pain. His comeback started in late February and kicked into high gear at Wimbledon, where he said after his first-round win: "I don't know if I can be in the top positions again. But if not, I will be happy just to be playing tennis again."

After his rousing comeback against Marin Cilic this past Sunday triggered Argentina's comeback win in the Davis Cup final, del Potro told reporters -- as if not quite believing it himself -- "I was very close to never playing again and, well, here I am."

There he was. Back in the upper echelon. And his massive 6-foot-6 presence could pose serious problems in the gentleman's club known as the Big Four.

This was the first man -- boy, actually, for "Delpo" was merely 20 at the time -- to defeat Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in back-to-back matches in a Slam. He did it in 2009, in the semis and finals of the US Open. That was del Potro's first major title. He had scant chance to win another because of wrist problems that began to plague him as early as January of 2010.

Nadal and Federer are due to return this year, but who would feel confident in their prospects against the del Potro who has been raging in the second half of 2016? Nadal, 30, has lacked his signature resolve and killer instinct since he won his last major in the summer of 2014. He missed most of the second half of 2016 with his own left wrist injury. Federer is 35 years old and down to No. 16 because he missed much of 2016 due to a knee injury and surgery. His Grand Slam title drought stretches back to 2012.

Djokovic? The 12-time Grand Slam singles champ is 11-4 against del Potro but just 3-2 in their past five meetings, starting with the Indian Wells Masters of 2013. Djokovic's self-assurance has slipped recently as well, and Del Potro has beaten him twice in Olympic competition, including in the first round of the Rio Games this year.

As for Murray, he's also a rejuvenated player. But del Potro has beaten him in two of their past three matches. Murray survived him to take Olympic gold in Rio, but just weeks later in Scotland del Potro exacted revenge in the Davis Cup semifinals.

Overall, del Potro is 17-40 against the Big Four. That's more than respectable, because at age 28 Delpo is 16 months younger than any of them. Besides, del Potro has either been on his way out with injury or trying to blast his way back in after long layoffs much of the time. He's still ranked just No 38.

The concern on many minds is, will right-handed del Potro's altered two-handed backhand (a change wrought by his left wrist troubles) hold up, and will he prove durable enough to be a consistent force on the tour?

Dr. Richard Berger, the orthopedic surgeon who performed three wrist surgeries on del Potro (the last two on his left wrist) believes so. "It's a pretty realistic expectation for him to play a full schedule," Berger told ESPN.com. "He demonstrated this summer and at Davis Cup that he can go the distance. But he needs to be selective and not feel pressure to play too many tournaments."

Berger and del Potro have grown close over the years, so much so that Berger can't bear to watch del Potro's matches live. He paces in another room while his wife, Evelyn (del Potro calls her "my American mother"), gives him updates. The doctor decided that in order to save del Potro's career, they needed to alter his grip and preparation for the two-handed backhand in a way that put a little less stress on the left wrist. Del Potro also needed to accept that if he was to continue playing effectively, he would have to live with feeling a certain amount of pain much of the time.

"Irritation is OK, but doing damage is not," Berger explained. "So we made an adjustment that gets him to about 85 percent of where he wants to be in terms of how he uses his wrist. He's found that sweet spot now. The power and accuracy are there, but not so much of the pain. It took a lot of discipline to make that change and stick to it."

Del Potro has to be much more judicious in his use of the backhand-topspin blast now, especially down the line. He also relies more often on slice, in which the left hand plays an almost negligible role. The quintessential meat-and-potatoes power player, del Potro has found that using slice can be valuable to change the tempo and set himself up for an atomic forehand blast. But there's no doubt his arsenal has been diminished.

Should del Potro begin feeling significant pain in his wrist, the only remedies Berger sees are simple ones, like longer periods of rest, shorter practices, icing, wearing a splint and continued adjustments in the angle of his wrist on the take back.

There isn't very much del Potro can do but get accustomed to being a real-life advertisement for the slogan, "No pain, no gain." He'll take that, though, just for the gift of being able to play on the tour again.